Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 961,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 238,488 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $241,000.
Shares of IYM traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.73. 79,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,762. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $121.75 and a 1-year high of $151.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $135.07.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.