Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 961,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 238,488 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of IYM traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.73. 79,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,762. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $121.75 and a 1-year high of $151.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $135.07.

