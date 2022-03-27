Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.700-$14.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.26 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $469.00.

Shares of COO stock opened at $408.41 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $368.78 and a one year high of $463.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.02 and its 200 day moving average is $408.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,870,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

