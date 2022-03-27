Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,233,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 36.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,291. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.75 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.