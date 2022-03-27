Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corteva in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.23.

Corteva stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

