Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Corteva by 804.1% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.23.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.79. 4,660,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

