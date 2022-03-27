COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Down 92.5% in March

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,824,900 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the February 28th total of 51,073,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.0 days.
Shares of CICOF stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.33.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile (Get Rating)
