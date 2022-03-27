COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Down 92.5% in March

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,824,900 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the February 28th total of 51,073,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.0 days.

Shares of CICOF stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.33.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile (Get Rating)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

