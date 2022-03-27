Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lifted by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $555.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $344.10 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

