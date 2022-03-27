Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stake Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Coty were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Coty by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Coty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,834 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE COTY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,554,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Profile (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.