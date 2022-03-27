Country Trust Bank Acquires 10,762 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,639 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $34,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after buying an additional 220,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 52 week low of $136.76 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

