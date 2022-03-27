Country Trust Bank Acquires 8,166 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IGF traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. 191,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $50.27.

