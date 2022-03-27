Country Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $23,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

