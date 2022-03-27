Country Trust Bank Has $32.98 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $32,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.12. 19,313,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,596,346. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

