Covalent (CQT) Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Covalent (CQT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $92.11 million and $2.57 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covalent has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

