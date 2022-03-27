Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,740 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 945.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

