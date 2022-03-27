Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 873,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,203,000 after acquiring an additional 151,556 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 42,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 82,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

