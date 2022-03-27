Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,412,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,197,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,410,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 172,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 67,433 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57.

