Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,693 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of ITOT opened at $101.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

