Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 7,451 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

