Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 438 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after acquiring an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.92.

CHKP stock opened at $142.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average is $122.01. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

