Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $432.67.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $341.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $283.91 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.39.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

