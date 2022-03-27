Credit Suisse Group Lowers Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $121.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $131.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.71.

PRU stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.08. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

