Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.00

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 6171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Goff John C bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,726,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,651,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,118,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,990,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,172,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.