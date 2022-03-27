Critical Analysis: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) and bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) and Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for bpost SA/NV and Wolford Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost SA/NV 0 5 1 0 2.17 Wolford Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

bpost SA/NV currently has a consensus price target of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 29.32%. Given bpost SA/NV’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe bpost SA/NV is more favorable than Wolford Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares bpost SA/NV and Wolford Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost SA/NV 0.38% 2.28% 0.43% Wolford Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

bpost SA/NV has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares bpost SA/NV and Wolford Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost SA/NV $4.96 billion 0.27 -$22.05 million $0.08 83.14 Wolford Aktiengesellschaft $131.44 million 0.37 -$30.41 million N/A N/A

bpost SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Wolford Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

bpost SA/NV beats Wolford Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bpost SA/NV (Get Rating)

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products. It also sells banking and insurance products under an agency agreement. The P&L segment focuses on the worldwide mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics solutions including fulfillment, handling, delivery, and return management. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia/Oceania. Its legwear products include pantyhose, tights, leggings, stay-ups, knee-highs, and socks; and lingerie comprises bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips. The company's ready-to-wear products include pullovers, dresses, skirts, and trousers; accessories comprise scarves and bracelets; and beachwear products include swimbodies and bikinis. It also offers bodysuits and close-fitting knitwear, such as tops and shirts. The company sells its products through boutiques, concession shop-in-shops, online business, factory outlets, department stores, specialist retail stores, and private label. As of December 31, 2020, it had 240 monobrand points of sales, which include 103 boutiques, 57 concession shop-in-shops, and 21 factory outlets owned by the company; partners-operated boutiques; and approximately 3,000 other distribution partners. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bregenz, Austria. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Fosun Industrial Holdings Limited.

