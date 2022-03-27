Critical Contrast: Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 64.97% 35.49% 20.89% Blue Owl Capital N/A -32.99% -22.25%

Value Line has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Value Line and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Owl Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86

Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.24%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Value Line.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Value Line and Blue Owl Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $40.39 million 15.83 $23.28 million $2.74 24.51 Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 21.04 -$376.17 million N/A N/A

Value Line has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Owl Capital.

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Value Line pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats Value Line on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Value Line (Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company was founded by Arnold Bernhard in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Blue Owl Capital (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

