Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 237.8% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRECF opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Critical Elements Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

