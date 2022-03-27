CROAT Reaches Market Cap of $163,190.48 (CROAT)

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. CROAT has a total market cap of $163,190.48 and approximately $83.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,803,623 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

