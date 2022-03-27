Cryptex Finance (CTX) Market Capitalization Tops $21.72 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be bought for $7.44 or 0.00016591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Cryptex Finance has a market cap of $21.72 million and $1.65 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00036221 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00112474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,918,170 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance . The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

