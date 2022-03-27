Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of CW traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.19. 228,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.96. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $162.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,091 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 54,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,535,000 after buying an additional 52,729 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 619,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,537,000 after buying an additional 25,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 514,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,978,000 after buying an additional 85,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.