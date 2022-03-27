Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 454,774 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 454,774 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $959,573.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 207,075 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $443,140.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $643,199.52.

On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

Shares of OSG opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.35. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

