CytRx (CYTR) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) is one of 251 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CytRx to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get CytRx alerts:

This table compares CytRx and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx N/A -$6.70 million -2.33 CytRx Competitors $682.85 million $90.30 million -1.35

CytRx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CytRx. CytRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CytRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of CytRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CytRx has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytRx’s competitors have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -212.62% -115.37% CytRx Competitors -2,191.58% -68.01% -28.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CytRx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A CytRx Competitors 1482 5416 11150 203 2.55

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 97.41%. Given CytRx’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CytRx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

CytRx competitors beat CytRx on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

CytRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.