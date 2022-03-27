Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CYXT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The company is finally on a pathway to growth as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.71 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,955,000.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.