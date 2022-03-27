Damien Vassall Acquires 11,500 Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) CFO Damien Vassall purchased 11,500 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $21,045.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLMS. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLMS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

