Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on the technology company’s stock.

DASTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.