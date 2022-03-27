Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

