Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

NYSE DKL opened at $42.89 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.74.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.