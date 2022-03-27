Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 141.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,556 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,312,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,003,618. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

