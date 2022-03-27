Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Price Target to $58.00

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 230.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.97. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 783.37%.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

