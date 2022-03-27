DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Up 2.9%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $482.00 and last traded at $481.99. 4,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 894,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. BTIG Research raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.87. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.31, a P/E/G ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom shares are set to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.98, for a total value of $114,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,690 shares of company stock worth $13,765,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,670,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

