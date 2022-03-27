Diamond (DMD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,722.00

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and $15,722.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00004462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001567 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00042619 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,673,454 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

