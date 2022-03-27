DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,504 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for 2.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $19,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,654 over the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DKS shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.33. 1,601,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,745. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

