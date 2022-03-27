Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,542,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,082,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,735,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 318,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 219,621 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 978,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,130,000 after acquiring an additional 200,989 shares during the last quarter.

DFUS stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22.

