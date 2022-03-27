Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.74) price target on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.04) to GBX 306 ($4.03) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 349 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 339 ($4.46).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 273.60 ($3.60) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 287.26. The company has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 324 ($4.27).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

