Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Bought by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) by 209.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LABU traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,906,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,553,744. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11.

