Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 8,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 47,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

DFS stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $90.33 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

