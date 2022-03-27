DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.90. DocGo shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 3,278 shares trading hands.

DCGO has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $24,282,000. Valor Management LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $10,054,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $9,197,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $9,186,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $7,013,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

