Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $158.00

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $158.00 and last traded at $156.35, with a volume of 16785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.18.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after acquiring an additional 384,777 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,233,000 after acquiring an additional 108,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

