Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $298,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 21.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

NYSE:LIN opened at $318.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.67. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

