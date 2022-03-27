Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,399,000 after buying an additional 1,547,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,171,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of CP opened at $82.93 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.