Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,399,000 after buying an additional 1,547,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,171,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of CP opened at $82.93 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.