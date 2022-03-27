Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

