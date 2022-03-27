DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the February 28th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,808,000 after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,541,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 437,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 65,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,797. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.7813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

